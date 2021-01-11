Death notices and funeral announcements

Anthony Francis (Tony) Howard,

Barronstown, Grangecon, Co Wicklow (Founder of HPMP Tullow) – 10 January 2021 peacefully at Sonas Glendale Nursing Home, Tullow; beloved husband of Betty and loving father of Michael, John, Kevin, Anthony and Noel. Sadly missed by his loving wife and sons, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

May Tony rest in peace.

In line with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday12 January in St. Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass at 2.30 o’c (max 10 people in church) followed by burial in Baltinglass Cemetery.

Tony’s funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to www.baltinglassparish.ie and follow the link

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be made directly to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Nancy (Anne) Dowling (nee Kennedy)

The Wooden Tavern, Tomard, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Nancy passed away (Peacefully) in the loving care of the management and staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, on 9 January 2021, beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late P J., much loved mother of Denise, Bernard, Donnacha, Paul, Lisa and Marion. Deeply regretted by her brother P. J., sister Bernie, sons-in-law Pat and John, daughters-in-law Berta, Mickey and Síve, grandchildren Ana, Patrick, Bernardo, Paco, Joseph, Sinéad, Owen, Bríd, Hugh, Liam, Senan, Siún, Sean and Conor, sisters-in-law Pauline, Teresa and Nancy, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends that she met down through the years in the Wooden Tavern.

May Nancy Rest in Peace

Due to Continued Restrictions on public gatherings, Nancy’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family (max 10 people) on Tuesday at 11oc in St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, that can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie , followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.