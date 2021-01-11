Drinkaware note increase in numbers accessing online and home supports

Digital Desk Staff

There was a large increase in the number of people seeking support regarding their alcohol intake during 2020 according to data from drinkaware.ie.

According to their research, there was a 332 per cent increase in the number of people placing orders for home drinking support resources last year compared to 2019, while over half a million people visited the charity’s website.

In 2020, 14,247 individual orders were place via their website for their health promotion resources, including a measuring cup which aims to make people more aware of the standard drink measures.

Drinkaware found 552,194 visited their website last year, accessing their resources on the impact of alcohol and tips for cutting down consumption, while in December, the charity noted visitors to the website spent the most time viewing tips-related pages, including advice for mental health and the benefits of limiting alcohol intake.





The charity’s CEO, Sheena Horgan welcomed the introduction of further restrictions regarding the sale of alcohol under the Public Health (Alcohol) Act today, saying the new rules have the potential to “change alcohol purchasing and therefore consumption habits”.

From today, customer will not be able to purchase alcohol using supermarket vouchers, while multi-buy schemes on alcoholic drinks will also end.

Ms Horgan notes that while many people may have increased their alcohol intake during the lockdowns caused by Covid-19, the increased numbers seeking help is encouraging.

“We know that at-home drinking during the pandemic, and in particular drinking to cope, has increased. But we can also see that people are acknowledging this and proactively looking to change their potentially harmful behaviour.

“Our December website traffic clearly shows that people recognise the value of understanding their drinking habits, and its impact,” Ms Horgan said.