Gardaí arrest two teens following Dublin service station robbery

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested a boy and a girl in their teens following a robbery at a service station in Dublin last night.

The incident took place at a premises on Parnell Road in Crumlin at approximately 8.30pm, when the two entered the shop with an imitation firearm and a hammer.

According to gardaí, the two threatened staff members, taking a small amount of cash and items from the service station before fleeing on foot.

Gardaí attended the scene after the panic alarm was activated and subsequently arrested the teenagers a short distance from the premises where the stolen cash and property was recovered.

The two were then taken to Crumlin Garda Station where the boy was charged in connection with the incident, while the girl was released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.

The boy is due to appear in court later today.