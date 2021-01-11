Over 70s exemption on driving licence medical report to be extended

Digital Desk Staff

The Minister of State for Road Transport Hildegarde Naughton has announced the exemption on over 70s supplying a medical report in order to apply for a driving licence has been extended.

The decision was made in light of the current surge in Covid-19 cases in Ireland and the pressure it has put on healthcare system, in addition to current public health guidance to stay at home.

In a statement from the Road Safety Authority (RSA), Ms Naughton says the extension will allow people over 70 to apply for and renew their driving licence “without the need to submit a medical report, on the condition that they do not have an identified or specified illness and are not applying for a truck of bus category”.

According to the RSA, the decision will “ease the burden on medical services” with Ms Naughton adding it will “eliminate the need for our drivers over the age of 70 from having to make an unnecessary journey to their GP, or to the NDLS centre”.

The extension is due to last until June and all drivers over 70 will be contacted directly with an application pack in the coming weeks, allowing them to apply for a new licence by post.