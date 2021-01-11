Patients treated in ambulances as Letterkenny hospital copes with ‘unprecedented pressure’

Digital Desk Staff

Letterkenny University Hospital has apologised after patients had to be treated in ambulances yesterday evening due to the “biggest outbreak the hospital has ever faced” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patients at the Donegal hospital were being treated outside the facility on Sunday, according to The Irish Times, due to a lack of capacity in the hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said a surge in Covid-19 cases had put “unprecedented pressure” on the hospital’s services, with INMO industrial relations officer Neal Donohue adding: “Beds are closed due to staffing shortages and the emergency department is packed.”

According to Mr Donohue, at least seven patients were receiving care in ambulances outside the hospital, each of whom had “some kind of respiratory issue”.

A spokesperson for the Saolta University Hospital Care Group, representing Letterkenny University Hospital, confirmed the surge in the number of patients presenting as suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19, causing a delay in admissions.

“As part of the hospital’s response to this serious situation, clinical teams assessed patients who were delayed being admitted for the ambulance. This was to ensure that patients were treated in clinical priority,” the spokesperson said.

They added the hospital had secured extra staff on Sunday evening, allowing them to open 11 additional beds.

“The hospital would like to apologise to patient for the distress that these delays cause and would like to acknowledge the huge effort of its staff,” the spokesperson added.

Across the Border, all off-duty staff at an Enniskillen hospital were called in on Sunday night to deal with the pressure caused by the number of patients with the virus.

The Western Trust made the appeal last night for the South West Acute Hospital.

In Northern Ireland, there are now 670 patients with the virus in hospital, including 53 in intensive care.