Two prisoners have tested positive for Covid in the country’s maximum security prison

Sarah Slater

Two prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country’s maximum security prison.

Portlaoise prison had remained virus free since last March. In a statement the Irish Prison tonight confirmed the positive tests.

“The prisoners were not recently committed to prison therefore they have contracted the virus within the prison.”

Families of the infected prisoners have been informed. The high security prison houses those sent to custody from the Special Criminal Court and prisoners accommodated include those linked with subversive crime.

Inmates in the State’s highest security prison unit have almost no social interaction with each other.

A block

Portlaoise Prison’s A block houses some of the country’s most dangerous murderers and gangland figures, including several members of the Kinahan crime faction.

The block is the most secure part of the maximum security facility which itself is regarded as one of the most secure prisons in Europe. It remains unclear if the two cases are in block A.

The statement added:“Outbreak Control Teams (OCT) have now been established in Portlaoise to agree and oversee the appropriate actions to be taken to mitigate against further possible spread of the disease within those prisons.

“The Service is working closely with Public Health in the HSE with regard to the management of the current outbreaks including making arrangements for the mass testing of prisoners and staff in the prison.