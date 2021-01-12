An eye for nature could capture RTE’s top prize!

By Suzanne Pender

RTÉ has joined forces with The National Botanic Gardens to launch an exciting new wildlife photographic competition, Eye On Nature.

The overall winner will receive a cash prize of €1,000 and the 12 finalists’ photographs will be exhibited at The Botanic Gardens from mid-March. The finalists will also receive an annual family pass to all OPW attractions.

So if you’ve snapped a beautiful butterfly, a delightful deer or a fantastic fox in 2020 you could be in with a chance of winning.

‘Eye on Nature’ is now open and people have until Friday 5 February to submit their entries to rte.ie/eyeonnature, where full details are available plus terms and conditions and photography requirements (largest resolution possible, please).

The finalists and winners will be chosen by a panel of three judges: award-winning wildlife and nature photographer Sheena Jolley, Niall Hatch from Birdwatch Ireland and Dr Matthew Jebb, Director of The National Botanic Gardens.

The competition and lots of great nature and wildlife content will be featured on RTÉ’s Today Show, Radio 1’s Mooney Goes Wild and www.rte.ie from now until March.

The finalists and overall winner of ‘Eye on Nature’ will be announced live on a special edition of The Today Show from The Botanic Gardens in March.