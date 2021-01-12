Carlow nursing home receives county’s first vaccine

THE beginning of the end … it was an historic moment when the vaccination programme began in Co Carlow yesterday (Monday) with over 110 residents and staff at Beechwood Nursing Home in Leighlinbridge receiving their first doses.

Residents received the vaccine first, with healthcare assistant Bernie Kelly from Bagenalstown being the first staff member to get the jab.

The South Eastern Community Healthcare team from Kilkenny, which includes nurses, a doctor and administration staff, set up in the nursing home and carried out the programme yesterday morning. Beechwood Nursing Home owner Eileen Stapleton said staff and residents alike were delighted to receive the vaccine.

Beechwood was cruelly hit by Covid-19 in the first wave of the pandemic last year and Monday was tentatively the beginning of a new, brighter chapter for both the nursing home and for Co Carlow.

“It was lovely,” said Ms Stapleton. “Staff and residents were really thrilled to get vaccinated. There was a great atmosphere around the place. It was a really efficient service from the vaccination team.”

It is expected the second doses will be administered in three weeks’ time.

The vaccination programme in the county has been moved up a week, with Borris Lodge Nursing Home scheduled to get the vaccination today (Tuesday), while Hillview Nursing Home in Carlow town is set to receive it on Wednesday. The vaccination team will then visit Carlow District and Sacred Heart hospitals on Thursday and Friday.