Carlow producers encouraged to ‘grow with Aldi’

By Suzanne Pender

Aldi is seeking applications from Carlow’s small to medium food, drink and non-food related producers to take part in the 2021 Grow with Aldi supplier development programme, giving them the opportunity to be listed in Aldi stores nationwide.

Aldi today announced the return of its ‘Grow with Aldi’ supplier development programme for 2021, which will see it supporting Irish suppliers, offering them the chance to become a core range listing in all 145 Aldi Ireland stores. To date, over 500 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme over the last 3 years, with Aldi’s investment hitting €3million.

This year, the Grow with Aldi message is encouraging suppliers to also highlight the sustainability of their products and packaging. This year will also see non-food related Irish products have the chance to appear on Aldi’s shelves e.g. candles.

Aldi will pick up to 60 products entered as part of the ‘Grow with Aldi’ Specialbuys event 6 June 2021. A final six products will then be chosen to become a core range listing in all of Aldi’s 145 stores nationwide.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, the programme is designed to help small and medium producers gain experience and exposure for their products. Participants will receive tailored mentoring and bespoke workshops with the Aldi Buying team, the Aldi Marketing team and Bord Bia technical experts.

Irish food, drink, food service and non-food related companies with ambitions to take their product from concept to shelf and see it stocked in Aldi’s 145 Irish stores can apply for the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme by contacting [email protected]. Further details are available at www.aldi.ie/grow.

Today Aldi also confirmed it is extending its temporary shorter payment terms initiative for small and medium Irish suppliers for the entirety of 2021. The initiative was introduced at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic to ensure Aldi’s suppliers are paid as quickly as possible.

The commitment means Aldi will continue to process payments for suppliers that transact up to €1M worth of business annually within five working days. Over 200 Irish food and drink producers Aldi partners with will continue to benefit from the shorter payment terms this year.