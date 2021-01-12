Death notices and funeral announcements

Peter Cullen

3 Hillview, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow and formerly of Carnew, Co. Wicklow – 11 January 2021 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; Beloved husband of the late Frances; Sadly missed by his loving sons Robert and Damian, daughters-in-law Caitriona and Caroline, sisters Margaret, Marie and Kitty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Cathal, Amy, Bobby, Rory and Joe, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Peter rest in peace

In line with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral for family and close friends will take place in St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown on Wednesday at 2pm. with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. (max 10 people in church)

Peter’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie.