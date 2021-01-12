First Moderna delivery arrives amid concern over vaccine priority groups

By Digital Desk Staff

The first delivery of the Moderna vaccine to protect against Covid-19 has arrived in Ireland.

It comes as another vaccine has moved a step closer to approval for use across Europe, as the European Medicines Agency has received an application for the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

The vaccine, which is set to be more easily distributed as it does not require ultra-cold storage, may now be approved by January 29th.

Meanwhile, doctors and those working on the frontline in Irish general practices (GPs) have called to be prioritised for vaccination.

Dr Amy Morgan, a GP based in Drogheda, said her practice has yet to hear when they are likely to receive the jab.

You do hear anecdotally, some people receiving vaccines who are not… working in front-facing roles

Dr Morgan said some GPs were frustrated amid anecdotal reports of non-frontline staff receiving the vaccine before others.

“You do hear anecdotally, some people receiving vaccines who are not… working in front-facing roles, and we have yet to receive formal communication about what the system is going to be for vaccinating us and our practice staff,” she said.

“[Our practice stafff] have been amazing throughout this whole pandemic, our administrative team and our practice nurses who do the bulk of the vaccination in our practice. So we haven’t had that communication yet.”