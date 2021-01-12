IT Carlow’s CAO campaign will help students make the right choices

IT Carlow student Claudia Nevin

By Elizabeth Lee

THE country may be in lockdown and schools physically closed, but IT Carlow is letting nothing get in the way of helping leaving certificate students make the right choices about the best college and course as it launches a new campaign to help them make the right college and course choices.

‘#Start your story at IT Carlow’ is a CAO campaign the institute is running this month. It’s fronted by students at the Kilkenny Road campus who are happy to extol the many advantages of choosing IT Carlow as their third-level college of choice. The campaign includes stylish videos of student stories on various social media platforms as well as poster, print and radio advertising. Students central to the campaign include international athlete Molly Scott and Kilkenny senior hurler Richie Leahy, as well as aerospace postgraduate Dillon O’Reilly and Claudia Nevin, an industrial design student.

Ahead of the 1 February deadline for CAO applications, IT Carlow will also host a virtual open day on Wednesday 20 January from 5.30pm to 8pm to help students with their choices. Visitors to www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie will be able to take a campus tour; listen to IT Carlow students tell their stories; hear about the range of different courses; participate in live Q&As with the faculty teams; get advice and guidance on fees, grants, scholarships and the institute’s different access route. According IT Carlow schools liaison officer Alison Moore, the current lockdown and school closures mean it is crucial that potential higher education students are supported during this time and get the right information.

“This is a difficult time for all students, particularly leaving certificate students who may not have the same access to third-level information as normal and who may be undertaking college research at home. However, the lockdown cannot be a barrier to students making the right choices and selecting the right course for them on their CAO application. That’s why we’re bringing IT Carlow to all students through our virtual open day, which has everything online to assist leaving certificate students in their decision making,” said Ms Moore.

The #Start Your Story campaign and virtual open day initiative reflects IT Carlow’s ‘student first’ ethos, which puts its learners and their personal and professional advancement at the heart of everything it does.

Courses at Institute of Technology Carlow are planned in collaboration with the needs of industry, with learners brought into direct contact with professional practice through work placements, industry-based projects and clinical placements. This translates into programmes of study and internationally-recognised qualiﬁcations across a range of areas that are very relevant to real career opportunities in the employment marketplace.

This is reflected in the many niche degree courses at IT Carlow in areas such as cybercrime and IT security, digital marketing with analytics, computing in interactive digital art and design, brewing and distilling, and sustainable farm management and agribusiness.

It light of this, it is hardly surprising that graduates of IT Carlow enjoy an employment rate of 93% at graduation, rising to 96% within six months of graduating – well above the national average.

Over the last six years, the institute has carried out a €150 million capital investment programme that has delivered first-class lecture facilities, technology support, sports amenities, student services, a dedicated research and development facility and an aerospace centre to ensure an outstanding learning experience for students.

The institute continues to deliver on this €150m physical master plan with a 31-acre South Sports Campus that is nearing completion and a four-story 6,100m² advanced science building that has been granted planning permission on the seven-acre former VEC school site to the north end of its Carlow campus.

For further information, visit www.itcarlow.ie