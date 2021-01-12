Man (80s) dies after car strikes tree in Co Tipperary

By Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 80s has died after the car he was travelling in left the road and struck a tree in Co Tipperary on Tuesday.

At around 1.15pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car collision on the L4306, a local road near Bansha.

The occupants of the car were seriously injured after their car left the road, with the driver pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The other passenger, a woman also aged in her 80s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Forensic investigators

The deceased was removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The local coroner has been notified.

The crash site has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators on Wednesday morning. The road is closed to traffic, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash, and for any road users with camera footage from the area at the time to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.