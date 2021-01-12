Tributes paid to ‘Old Man Belfield’ Michael Byrne who died at UCD campus

Tributes have been paid following the death of a homeless man who frequented University College Dublin’s campus and became known affectionately by staff and students as “Old Man Belfield”.

UCD named the man as Michael Byrne after the discovery of his body on the Belfield campus.

“A fiercely private person, we thank those of you who quietly looked out for Michael. We will miss him around the campus,” the university said on Twitter.

An Garda Síochána said late on Monday night that it was investigating the circumstances “surrounding the discovery of a body of a 71-year-old man in Belfield, Dublin 4.”

A postmortem is taking place on Tuesday and the Garda said the results will “determine the course of the Garda investigation.”

Gary Smith, facilities manager at UCD, told The Irish Times he interacted with Mr Byrne for more than 20 years but did not know where he actually slept and never once heard his voice. There were “plenty of myths, probably urban myths” about Mr Byrne over the years, he said.

UCD’s College Tribune reported last November that Mr Byrne enjoyed “a sort of informal network” of support around him with local shopkeepers and agencies such as Focus Ireland checking in on him on an “observational basis” and that he had declined help many times.

He was described as a man who rarely spoke but enjoyed cigarettes and chatter of students around him.

UCD academics and former students took to social media to share memories of Mr Byrne, who was a regular figure on the university campus for more than 30 years.

Archaeology professor Aidan O’Sullivan said he remembered Mr Byrne from at least the late 1980s.

“I often saw restaurant staff bring him a tray of dinner, and students and staff bought him sandwiches and tea. Though I never heard him speak, he often nodded hello to me. Sad to think we’ll not see him again,” he tweeted.

Professor of pharmacology Orina Belton tweeted: “So sorry to hear this. Go well and go peacefully Michael. We will miss your quiet presence in UCD.”