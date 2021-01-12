Two men in custody after seizure of cannabis worth €200,000 in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff
Two men are in Garda custody after the seizure of more than €200,000 worth of cannabis herb in Dublin.
The drugs were found when Gardaí searched a home in Carrickmines yesterday afternoon at around 3pm.
Cannabis resin worth around €1,000, a small quantity of cocaine, and €5,250 in cash were also seized.
Two men, aged in their 50s and 30s, were arrested at the scene and are currently being held at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.
Gardaí from DMR East Drugs Unit seized approx €220,000 of cannabis herb and resin alongside a smaller sum of cocaine, weighing scales, packing material and over €5,000 in cash while executing a search warrant in Dublin 18 yesterday. pic.twitter.com/C57AMtZmbx
— Garda Info (@gardainfo) January 12, 2021