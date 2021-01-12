Two men in custody after seizure of cannabis worth €200,000 in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff

Two men are in Garda custody after the seizure of more than €200,000 worth of cannabis herb in Dublin.

The drugs were found when Gardaí searched a home in Carrickmines yesterday afternoon at around 3pm.

Cannabis resin worth around €1,000, a small quantity of cocaine, and €5,250 in cash were also seized.

Two men, aged in their 50s and 30s, were arrested at the scene and are currently being held at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.