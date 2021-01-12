  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two men in custody after seizure of cannabis worth €200,000 in Dublin

Two men in custody after seizure of cannabis worth €200,000 in Dublin

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

Two men are in Garda custody after the seizure of more than €200,000 worth of cannabis herb in Dublin.

The drugs were found when Gardaí searched a home in Carrickmines yesterday afternoon at around 3pm.

Cannabis resin worth around €1,000, a small quantity of cocaine, and €5,250 in cash were also seized.

Two men, aged in their 50s and 30s, were arrested at the scene and are currently being held at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Report into religious-run mother and baby homes to be published

Tuesday, 12/01/21 - 8:39am

ICU in Cork may have to ‘ration’ care to patient with best chance of survival

Tuesday, 12/01/21 - 7:43am

Health Minister says up to 700,000 to be vaccinated by end of March

Tuesday, 12/01/21 - 7:06am