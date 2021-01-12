Woman (80s) dies as three more injured in Co Kerry collision

By Digital Desk Staff

A woman aged in her 80s has died following a two car collision in Co Kerry on Tuesday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a head-on collision at around 4.15pm on the N22 at Dunrine near Lawlor’s Cross.

A female passenger in one of the cars was pronounced dead at University Hospital Kerry a short time after the incident.

The driver and a second passenger in the same car, and the driver and only occupant of the second car, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry.

Their injuries are understood to be serious.

The local coroner has been notified and the crash site has been preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for any road users with camera footage from along the N22 at the time of the collision to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Town Garda Station on 064-6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.