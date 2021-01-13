35 cases of Covid reported in Carlow

The number of Carlow Covid-19 cases rose by 35 on Wednesday as 63 additional deaths related to the pandemic were reported nationally.

Five of these deaths occurred in November 2020, 1 of these deaths occurred in December 2020, and the remaining 56 occurred in January 2021. The date of death for one reported death remains under investigation.

As of midnight, Tuesday 12 January, the HPSC has been notified of 3,569 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 159,144 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The rolling 14-day Carlow total is 886. That equates to one in 64 Carlow people testing positive with the disease in that period. However, today is the third successive day where the daily county figure has reduced.

Of the cases notified today:

1,616 are men / 1,924 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

1,119 are in Dublin, 416 in Cork, 200 in Galway, 182 in Louth, 169 in Waterford, and the remaining 1,483 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,770 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU. 133 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We are seeing some early signs of progress with daily cases numbers and positivity rates. We can take some hope in them, but we have a long, long way to go. In the coming weeks ahead, we will need to draw upon our reserves of resilience from springtime as we can expect to see hospitalisations, admissions to ICU and mortality related to COVID-19 increase day on day.”

“The best way that we can all support one another now is to stay apart. Sadly, what we are seeing now is a result of the very high daily confirmed case numbers we experienced for successive weeks. To ensure our hospitals and loved ones remain protected, and stay alive to receive the vaccine, please continue to follow public health advice and stay home.”

“At this challenging time, it is important to remind those that need acute care that hospitals are there for those that need them. No one should ignore any worrying signs they may need medical attention, such as lumps, chest pain or other new symptoms. Phone your GP if you have any concerns, not just those related to COVID-19.”