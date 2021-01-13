Aldi creates 22 new jobs in Carlow and Kilkenny

By Elizabeth Lee

ALDI Ireland today announced that it will recruit 22 new employees for its stores in counties Kilkenny and Carlow, including 20 permanent positions. Aldi is recruiting more than 1,050 new store employees across the country throughout 2021, which include 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs.

The creation of the new jobs comes as Aldi continues to grow across the country. Currently operating eight stores in counties Kilkenny and Carlow, Aldi has also submitted a planning application for a new store in Castlecomer.

Aldi has witnessed a surge in sales and customer footfall in the last 12 months, with sales growing by 15.2% and with over 1.4 million households shopping at its stores.

It recently extended the opening hours of its 145 Irish stores in the run-up to Christmas from 8am and 11pm for the very first time.

Aldi is committed to investing in its people and provides the opportunity for staff to progress their career into senior management. It is Ireland’s leading supermarket in terms of pay, with store assistants able to earn up to €14.10 an hour. It was the first supermarket to introduce the Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended rate of €12.30 as its minimum entry level of pay.

Aldi Ireland group managing director Niall O’Connor said: “Our stores have seen a major increase in customer footfall since the Covid-19 pandemic began and our staff have played a central role in ensuring people have had access to essential best-value groceries in a safe environment.

“We take pride in being one of the best employers in the country, employing over 4,500 colleagues and paying industry-leading wages.

“With ambitious plans to open more stores across the country, we require 1,050 new staff to join the Aldi team this year so we can continue providing the best shopping experience in Ireland. This includes recruiting 22 new employees for our stores in Kilkenny and Carlow. We need the very best people to join the Aldi team to help us continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and lowest grocery prices in Ireland.”

Full details of the different roles available in each county are now available at https://www.aldirecruitment.ie/apply/