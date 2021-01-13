Cannabis worth €22,000 seized at Shannon Airport

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Digital Desk Staff

Herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €22,000 was seized by Revenue officers at Shannon Airport earlier today.

The discovery of the 1.1kg of cannabis was made as a result of routine procedures, as part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

The drugs had been concealed in large sharing packets of crisps in a parcel that had come from Spain, being sent to an address in Limerick city.

Investigations are said to be ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Revenue’s confidential line on 1800 295 295.

