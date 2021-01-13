Gardaí appeal for witnesses after gun fired in Co Clare

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a gun was fired in Co Clare this morning.

Officers are investigating after receiving a report alleging that a firearm had been discharged at around 11am in the Illaunamanagh area of Shannon.

No injuries or damage to property was reported following the incident.

Gardaí later carried out a search of the area, which resulted in the seizure of a suspected firearm that will now be sent for examination.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 10.30am and 11.30am, particularly road users with camera footage, to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at the Shannon Garda Station on 061-365900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or at any Garda Station.