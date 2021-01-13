Gardaí issue appeal regarding Kerry fatal road crash

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí in Kerry have renewed their appeal for information following a fatal road crash in Dunrine on Tuesday.

The incident took place at approximately 4.15pm on the N22 near Lawlor’s Cross, with gardaí and emergency services attending the scene.

Two cars were involved in the crash, in which a passenger from one car was killed.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car and a second passenger, as well as the driver of the second car were taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward, in addition to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash, including those with dash-cam footage.

They are particularly asking anyone who may have witnessed “unusual driving behaviour on approach routes to Lawlor’s Cross from the Killarney direction” between 4pm and 4.20pm to contact Killarney Town Garda Station on 064-667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any garda station.