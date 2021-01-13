Help is at hand for farmers in debt

By Suzanne Pender

THE IFA has launched a Guide to Personal Insolvency Arrangements (PIA).

IFA Debt Support Service was established following the last recession to provide specific support to farmers in arrears.

The confidential service is comprised of an experienced team of IFA volunteers working with professional support to provide assistance to IFA members in financial difficulty.

IFA Debt Support Service chairman Martin Stapleton said the IFA has worked with more than 500 farmers over the last few years. While the numbers in difficulty are reducing, recent weeks have seen an increase in activity from vulture funds.

“This guide is available on IFA’s website and will serve as a useful resource for farmers in arrears seeking to protect their family home and farm land,” he said.

The IFA Debt Support Service can be contacted, in confidence, on 1890 924853.