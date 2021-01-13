Man charged with manslaughter over alleged assault at Cork soup kitchen

Olivia Kelleher

A middle-aged man has been charged with manslaughter after an alleged assault at a soup kitchen on Patrick Street in Cork city centre in September 2019.

Adrian Henry, who is a native of the UK, appeared before Cork District Court where he was charged with the manslaughter of James Duncan (40) at Patrick Street in Cork on September 12th 2019.

Mr Duncan with an address at Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny in Cork, was allegedly assaulted while using a pop-up soup kitchen on Patrick street in Cork. He was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital on the night in question. He underwent emergency surgery for serious brain injuries and was placed on a ventilator. However, he passed away on October 25th, 2019.

Detective Garda Neil Walsh of Anglesea Street Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told the court that Mr Henry (48) replied “not guilty” when the manslaughter charge was put to him under caution.

Sgt John Kelleher said that the DPP had directed that the matter be dealt by way of trial by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. He applied for an adjournment of the case until February 17th.

Bail

Det Garda Walsh said that gardai had no objection to bail for Mr Henry once he abided by certain conditions. These included that he reside at an address at Seminary Road in Blackpool on the northside of Cork city and notify gardai in writing of any change of residence.

He also said that gardaí were seeking to have Mr Henry sign on three times a week at Anglesea Street Garda Station. Mr Henry was asked to provide gardai with a mobile phone number on which he can be contacted around the clock. The defendant was also warned to stay off intoxicants.

Mr Henry’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer said his client, whom the court heard had been in rehab overseas, was willing to abide by the terms set down by the courts.

Judge Olann Kelleher granted Mr Henry bail. He remanded him on his own bond to appear again at Cork District Court on February 17th. He told Mr Henry that he would be imprisoned if he breached any of the terms of his bail.