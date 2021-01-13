Teen who stole bikes worth €6,000 avoids criminal record by giving €50 to charity

  • Home >
Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Tom Tuite

A youth who stole two bicycles, with a combined value of €6,000, from a house in a north Dublin suburb, has been spared a criminal record after giving €50 to charity.

The then 17-year-old boy entered a building at the rear of a house in Sutton and took the two bicycles, on June 20th, 2019, Garda Brian Murphy said in evidence.
He pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court to a burglary charge.

A pre-sentence probation report was furnished to the court which had heard a mitigation plea last month. A probation report showed the teen’s former peers had affected his behaviour.

Since the theft, the teen has got a job and has not been in any further trouble with gardaí.

The youth has been in receipt of the Covid-19 unemployment payment. He had been told to make the charitable donation to get a chance under the Probation of Offenders Act, which was imposed today after he complied with the order.

