Aldi and Deliveroo team up to offer free grocery deliveries

James Cox
Aldi and Deliveroo have teamed up to offer free grocery delivery from January 14th to February 11th in a bid to support public health guidelines and encourage people to stay at home.
Aldi and Deliveroo will remove the standard €4.99 delivery fee attached to all grocery orders for the contactless service.
Over 400 products from Aldi can be ordered through Deliveroo’s on-demand delivery service, and will be delivered in as little as 30 minutes. The partnership’s service is available to up to 1.5 million people living in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick.
Launched in 2020, this speedy 30 minute service allows you to do your shop safely and conveniently without leaving the house, enabling people to get their grocery shopping to their doorstep in a contactless delivery or place an order and have it delivered to a loved one at another address.
Customers can avail of this free delivery on the app as often as they wish, with minimum and maximum order values of €25 to €75 remaining in place.
Aldi’s Deliveroo service is available within a 5km radius of 19 stores across Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick. Experienced Aldi staff will select and pack the shopping, while a Deliveroo driver will deliver the shopping to the doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.
Cork participating stores:
Aldi – Tory Top Road, Ballyphehane, Cork
Aldi – Skehard Road, Blackrock, Cork
Aldi – The Elysian Tower, Eglington Street, Cork City
Aldi – Bishopstown Road, Wilton, Cork
Dublin participating stores:
Aldi – East Wall Road, North Dock, Dublin
Aldi – Terenure Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin
Aldi – The Boulevard at Rockbrook, Sandyford, Dublin
Aldi – River Valley, Swords, Dublin
Aldi – Belgard Rd, Tallaght, Dublin
Aldi – Newlands Cross, Clondalkin, Dublin
Aldi – 38/41 Parnell Street, Dublin
Aldi – Lower Rathmines Rd, Rathmines, Dublin
Aldi – Unit G26 Frascati Shopping Centre, Blackrock, Co. Dublin
Galway participating stores:
Aldi – Rahoon, Knocknacarra, Co. Galway
Aldi – Headford Road, Units 7/8 Galway Retail Park, Galway
Aldi – West City Centre Retail Park, Seamus Quirke Road, Galway
Limerick participating stores:
Aldi – Dublin Road, Co. Limerick
Aldi – LEDO, Childers Road, Limerick