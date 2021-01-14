Aldi and Deliveroo team up to offer free grocery deliveries

James Cox

Aldi and Deliveroo have teamed up to offer free grocery delivery from January 14th to February 11th in a bid to support public health guidelines and encourage people to stay at home.

Aldi and Deliveroo will remove the standard €4.99 delivery fee attached to all grocery orders for the contactless service.

Over 400 products from Aldi can be ordered through Deliveroo’s on-demand delivery service, and will be delivered in as little as 30 minutes. The partnership’s service is available to up to 1.5 million people living in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick.

Launched in 2020, this speedy 30 minute service allows you to do your shop safely and conveniently without leaving the house, enabling people to get their grocery shopping to their doorstep in a contactless delivery or place an order and have it delivered to a loved one at another address.

Customers can avail of this free delivery on the app as often as they wish, with minimum and maximum order values of €25 to €75 remaining in place.

Aldi’s Deliveroo service is available within a 5km radius of 19 stores across Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick. Experienced Aldi staff will select and pack the shopping, while a Deliveroo driver will deliver the shopping to the doorstep in as little as 30 minutes.

Cork participating stores:

Aldi – Tory Top Road, Ballyphehane, Cork

Aldi – Skehard Road, Blackrock, Cork

Aldi – The Elysian Tower, Eglington Street, Cork City

Aldi – Bishopstown Road, Wilton, Cork

Dublin participating stores:

Aldi – East Wall Road, North Dock, Dublin

Aldi – Terenure Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin

Aldi – The Boulevard at Rockbrook, Sandyford, Dublin

Aldi – River Valley, Swords, Dublin

Aldi – Belgard Rd, Tallaght, Dublin

Aldi – Newlands Cross, Clondalkin, Dublin

Aldi – 38/41 Parnell Street, Dublin

Aldi – Lower Rathmines Rd, Rathmines, Dublin

Aldi – Unit G26 Frascati Shopping Centre, Blackrock, Co. Dublin

Galway participating stores:

Aldi – Rahoon, Knocknacarra, Co. Galway

Aldi – Headford Road, Units 7/8 Galway Retail Park, Galway

Aldi – West City Centre Retail Park, Seamus Quirke Road, Galway

Limerick participating stores:

Aldi – Dublin Road, Co. Limerick

Aldi – LEDO, Childers Road, Limerick