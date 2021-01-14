Applications open for Irish language classes

By Suzanne Pender

WITH a new year comes new goals. Is brushing up on the cúpla focal a goal for you in 2021? If so, why not make the most of the lockdown period and improve your Irish language skills this spring.

Glór Cheatharlach is delighted to announce a new series of Irish language classes for adult learners, but due to continuing Covid restrictions, the classes will take place online and delivered by Gaelchultúr.

Eight different levels will be offered through live online classes. Each course lasts ten weeks and the series begins on Monday 1 February.

Courses consist of an enjoyable, interactive two-hour class one day each week. To attend the live online classes, the only requirements are a headset with a microphone, a laptop or desktop computer and a reasonably good broadband connection.

A digital booklet will be sent to learners before the course begins and they will be able to use this material during the classes and for further study afterwards.

During the classes, learners will have an opportunity to raise a virtual hand to ask questions. Pair work and group work activities will also be an integral part of every session. Gaelchultúr will offer free 30-minute sample online classes between 3pm and 5pm on Saturday 23 January to give those interested in taking a course a taste of the classes and the teaching approach.

For more information and to register for a course, go to www.gaelchultur.com or phone 01 4845220. Full details are also available from Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047 or email [email protected]

The popular Irish conversation circles have also moved online with weekly gatherings now taking place on Thursday nights via Zoom. Irish speakers and learners are welcome to participate by contacting Glór Cheatharlach or join via

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71381594891?pwd=YjRiMVFsUjJIYnh5Y0tPOHE0SVRaUT09

For full details on all Irish activities in Carlow this year, contact 085 1340047, 087 2857048 or email [email protected]