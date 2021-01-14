Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan among The Late Late Show guests

By Digital Desk Staff

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan is set to be among the guests on Friday’s The Late Late Show.

Coughlan is among the stars of the newly-released Netflix period drama, whose “raunchy” take on Regency-era England has taken the world by storm.

However, the Galway actress first found fame for her role on television series Derry Girls and on Friday she will join host Ryan Tubridy to discuss her new part.

The week’s current events will also be discussed on Friday’s programme, where Brenda Fricker will pay a special tribute to the women and children of Ireland’s mother and baby homes, following the publication of a report on the institutions earlier this week.

The retired Irish actress is an Academy Award-winner for her role in the biopic My Left Food, and is also known from her role as the “pigeon lady” in Home Alone.

Tributes

Tubridy will also speak to former boxer Barry McGuigan about how his family is coping since the death of his daughter, Danika, in 2019.

Actress Danika was the star of shows including Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope and passed away at the age of 33 following a short illness.

Rising star on the Irish music scene Lyra will be in studio to perform in tribute to Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries, as Friday marks the three year anniversary of her death.

Tubridy will also meet all five leaders from RTÉ show Operation Transformation as they come to the end of their second week.

Hazel Hartigan, Susuana Komolafe, Paul Devaney, Andrew Burke-Hannon and Sharon Gaffney will talk about why this is their year to change and how much progress they are making.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, January 15th at 9.35pm.