Charity groups unite to help frontline hospital workers

By Suzanne Pender

SUPPORTING our frontline workers in a very practical way has become the latest venture for the unstoppable Sharon Byrne and the Charity Begins at Home group.

Charity Begins at Home and The Untouchables Youth Group from New Oak Estate have once again teamed up during the pandemic to provide essential toiletries to frontline hospital workers.

“Having been made aware of the difficulties in the ICU and Covid wards with staff needing to shower after each shift, we decided to help,” explained Sharon.

The group sent out an appeal for toiletries such as shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and body lotion for the staff.

They are also encouraging donations of sweets and biscuits to keep spirits up and show the public’s appreciation to our hospital staff, who are currently working under increased pressure and stress given the high number of hospital admissions.

“They go way above their normal duties of caring for our loved ones,” said Sharon.

“We have received some donations and the first delivery is on the way out. We have sent one delivery to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, one to Portlaoise hospital and another to Naas General Hospital. We also gave a donation to the ambulance bay in Carlow,” added Sharon.

“One again, people have been great. Along with the public, we have received donations from the Talbot Hotel and Katrina’s Avon, Carlow. We are also sending a selection of cupcakes donated by Louise Quinlan of Lou’s Cakes,” said Sharon.

However, donations are always needed as Charity Begins at Home continues to support those on the frontline.

“We need more donations, please; we want to continue this until the pandemic is under control or as long as donations come,” concluded Sharon.

Donations can be dropped in to New Oak Community Centre in Carlow town (across the road from Hosey’s post office) or 154 New Oak Estate. Alternatively, call 086 4002571. All deliveries and drop-offs are in line with Covid-19 protocols.