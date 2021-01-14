Death notices and funeral arrangements

Imelda (Melody) Connolly (née Furlong)

Hawthorn Drive, Tullow and formerly of Old Leighlin and Killabeg, Co. Carlow – 13th January 2021 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Beloved wife of the late Bob; Sadly missed by her loving daughter Shirley (Connolly), grandchildren Robert, Aoife and David, dear friend Gwyn , neighbours, relatives and friends.

In line with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Aghold on Saturday at 2pm. with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. (max 10 people in Church).

Agnes Kennedy (nee Somers) Ardenteggle, Killeshin, Co Carlow and formerly of Ballymore House, Screen, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on January 13th, 2020, in the loving care of the staff of Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow. Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Breda, Brendan and the late P.J, adored grandmother of Róisín, Darragh, P.J and Gary and cherished sister of Breda and the late Marie, Philomena and Eddie. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Audrey, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Agnes’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Killeshin Cemetery, Co. Carlow. Agnes’s funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Winifred Marie Tyrrell (née O’Donnell)

St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow Town, Carlow

It is with great sadness the family of Winifred Marie Tyrrell announces her passing on January 9, 2021 at her home in Oshawa, Ontario, at the age of 85 years. Marie was born in Ireland in 1935 and immigrated to Canada with her husband and children in 1974. Marie was married to the love of her life Ernest for 67 years. She was the ever loving and devoted mother of Denise (passed Feb 7, 1970), Ruth (Russell), Neil (passed May 2,1999) and Peter (Kellie). Marie was the proud Nana of Rory, Stacey, Samantha, Jennifer, Emily, Kathleen and Sophie. She leaves behind two loving sisters, Mona (Ireland) and Josephine (England) as well as many nieces and nephews. Also, Marie leaves behind many loving friends. As well as being a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend Marie was a dedicated nurse who loved her career. She made life long friends where ever she walked. The last few years of her life was a valiant struggle with cancer. A very special thank you goes to the LHIN staff and Paramed staff for the professional and amazing care they gave to Marie. We are enriched by Marie’s love of us and we will miss her always but take comfort knowing she’s in the loving hands of our Lord. Love forever to our Mummy Darling! Due to Covid, cremation has taken place as well as a small family service. Memorial Donations to Durham Region Hospice or Covenant House would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Oshawa Funeral Home, 847 King St. W. Oshawa ON.

