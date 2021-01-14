Elderly Baltinglass couple die just hours apart

By Elizabeth Lee

A FAMILY and a community were left heartbroken after an elderly couple, both aged in their 90s, died within hours of each other from Covid-19.

Seán O’Toole passed away peacefully on Sunday aged 97 years and, just hours before his funeral was due to take place on Tuesday morning, his beloved wife Bríd, aged 95, slipped away, too.

The couple both died in Baltinglass Hospital, where Seán had lived since 2017 and where Bríd had been cared for since 2010.

Seán, who owned the local shop beside St Joseph’s Church in Baltinglass, and Bríd, a primary school teacher, were married for over 60 years. Their two sons John and Martin paid tribute to them in deeply moving eulogies as they remembered their parents’ long lives and their love for each other.

Speaking about his father, Martin said: “In life it took you 35 years to find your bride and in death Mom found her husband in 35 hours.”

The two hearses that brought them to the church paused briefly outside O’Toole’s shop and family home before moving into the churchyard. Neighbours and friends paid their respects to the family through messages on social media, phone calls, or by standing in the churchyard.

At any other time, the vast confines of St Joseph’s Church would have been packed, Fr Ger Ahern said, addressing the ten people who were allowed into the church, and the congregation who were watching the service through video link. He also welcomed the staff in Baltinglass Hospital who were watching the service on video and said a prayer to God to protect them during these difficult times.

“Under normal circumstances, our church would have been full of people because Seán was so well known through his shop and Bríd through her teaching. But Covid has taken over and disrupted our lives. Sadly, it has taken the lives of Seán and Bríd, too, ” said Fr Ahern.

A photograph of the couple on their wedding day in April 1958 sat on one of the coffins in front of the altar. Fr Ahern continued that on that day they made a vow: “Til death do us part, but they weren’t thinking about death then, they were thinking of their lives together.”

“They were united in marriage, in life and in death,” said Fr Ahern.

A farmer’s son, Seán was originally from Aughavanagh, Co Wicklow and was educated in Terenure College, Dubin. He arrived in Baltinglass to work in Quinn’s shop and met Bríd Ní Dhireáin, a teacher from the Aran Islands, who was working in Davidstown School.

The couple bought a shop in Weaver’s Square, Baltinglass, where Seán stood behind the counter serving generations of people, from serving sweets to children to weekly groceries to local farmers after Mass.

“When Mom retired from teaching, she would also serve sometimes, standing behind the counter, but she never really liked it. It was not her calling. But Dad loved it. He would do it seven days a week, 52 weeks a year,” recalled Martin in his eulogy to his father.

Seán was also hugely involved in the local GAA club, acting as treasurer for 32 years and then 20 years as president, until the day he died. Over the years, he was involved in many fundraisers for the club, including one that enabled it to buy its own grounds, which are close to Baltinglass Hospital.

In the eulogy he made, John recalled how his mother loved her home place in Kilronan on Inis Mór, how she loved the Irish language and how she loved teaching because she “loved to see the little ones grow”. John also read out his children’s abiding memories of their grandmother, with each of them remembering her sweet tooth and her keen sense of humour.

He also recounted how, in 2009, her mind declined and Bríd slipped “into her own world, a world only she knew” and how, by 2010, she was being cared for in Baltinglass Hospital. Seán also moved into Baltinglass Hospital in 2017, where he flourished under their care, and because they were in different parts of the hospital, he faithfully went to visit his beloved Bríd every day.

The O’Toole family expressed their gratitude several times during the heartbreaking funeral service to the staff in the hospital, thanking them for the love and care they gave to Seán and Bríd over the years. They also made particular mention of the very difficult times the staff are going through right now.

“We know how difficult these times are and you all have shown us nothing but care and professionalism and for that we are forever in your debt. You are all in our thoughts,” said their daughter-in-law Pauline. She continued that the family were very aware of how many people would have liked to attend the funeral.

“We know you are grieving with us today, but please take care of each other by staying apart so we can all be together again soon. Seán O’Toole loved a good handshake, but this is not the time for handshakes, so for now a wave or a nod, a text or a call will be enough for us.”

Seán and Bríd then made their last journey together as the hearses paused again by their home on Weaver’s Square before going up Chapel Hill to the graveyard where they were laid to rest.

United in life, love and now death.