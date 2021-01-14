One in every 69 people in Ireland had Covid-19 during last two weeks

Tomas Doherty

One in 69 people in the Republic had coronavirus during the last two weeks, the latest figures show.

The national 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 now stands at 1,448.8 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Department of Health.

That equates to just under 1.5 per cent of the population, or one in 69 people, testing positive for the disease between December 30th and January 12th.

This comes as 63 more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Wednesday, along with an additional 3,569 new cases.

Monaghan has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country at 2,738.4 cases per 100,000, followed by Louth at 2,323 and Limerick at 2,068.3.

There are currently 1,838 patients in hospital with the virus, with 176 people in intensive care units.

The positivity rate among people tested for Covid-19 is now at 17.9 per cent, down from a peak of 22.7 per cent last week. The World Health Organisation recommends the rate should remain below 5 per cent for at least two weeks before public health measures are relaxed.

More than 167,000 tests have been carried out in the State over the past seven days.

Northern Ireland

The Mid Ulster council district is the worst hit area in the North, with an incidence rate of 1,562.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.

The next highest rate is in the Armagh City, Banbrdige and Craigavon area, with 1534.2 cases per 100,000.

On Wednesday another 1,145 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and 19 more deaths were reported, according to the region’s Department of Health.