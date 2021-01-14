Tullow Macra gets ready to mark 75th anniversary

Members of Tullow Macra present a cheque to Down Syndrome Carlow in Foran’s pub, Tullow, before the first lockdown last year.

Back row (L to R) Andrew Corrigan, Paddy Byrne, Micheal Kelly, John Monohan, Patrick Jordan, Shane Aughney.



Front row (L to R) Margaret Byrne, Niamh Byrne, Keelin Byrne, Katie Russell. Photo credit Eadaoin Fitzhenry.

By Elizabeth Lee

TULLOW Macra na Feirme is looking for past members to share their memories or photographs of their time in the organisation to help mark the club’s 75th anniversary.

In 1946, the global economy was still suffering the after-effects of the World War II, emigration was an integral part of Irish society, and in the rural town of Tullow, a group of young farmers got together and set up their own Macra na Feirme club.

The club has witnessed seven-and-a-half decades of change and transition, but the support and friendship that the members share has been constant since its inception.

Tullow Macra na Feirme is now in its 75th year and its members would like to mark the occasion, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

They’ve come up with the idea of creating a video montage of the club’s history to give people a glimpse into the past, while also celebrating the present.

“Given the unpredictable nature of the current global pandemic, it is difficult to plan anything. However, the current members believe it is important to not let this significant milestone go by without marking it in some way,” said club chairperson Patrick Jordan.

If anyone is interested in contributing to the video montage, you can contact him on 0876722757 or [email protected]