Applications open for council arts grant

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW County Council’s arts office is now accepting applications for arts grants.

The scheme is open to individual artists and art organisations as well as art groups that would benefit from financial assistance to develop a particular project.

Further details and a tutorial for assistance with completing your application can be found on the Carlow Arts Office Facebook page. Only online applications will be accepted, while all supporting documentation must be sent by email only to [email protected]

The closing date for submissions is Tuesday 16 February at noon.

The application form can be downloaded from www.carlow.ie/all-council-services/arts/