By Elizabeth Lee

A rear window of a house in Seskinamadra, Borris was smashed between 8.30pm on Wednesday and 3pm on Thursday.

The house, which is under renovation, was entered by the burglars and a number of tools were taken. An angle grinder, a red hammer drill, a blue power chop saw and two claw hammers were taken. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or is offered tools for sale is asked to contact gardaĆ­ on 059 9136620