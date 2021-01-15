Carlow couple receive Covid vaccine at Sacred Heart Hospital

  • Home >
Friday, January 15, 2021

It was a special day last Thursday for a Carlow couple who received the Covid-19 vaccine on the same day.

Oliver and Judy Byrne, both residents at Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow received the vaccine as the HSE/South East Community Healthcare vaccination teams continued their work in Carlow this week.

They have been visiting nursing homes and residential care centres in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford over the last week to administer the Covid vaccine to residents and staff. The will continue next week. Updates will be posted on www.Twitter.com/SouthEastCH.

Eilis Geraghty, Director of Nursing at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow received her Covid Vaccine from HSE/South East Community Healthcare vaccination team member Corina Mayling.
Ann Flynn, a resident at the Sacred Heart Hospital received her Covid Vaccine from HSE/South East Community Healthcare vaccination team member Zoe Doheny.

Patrick Curran, a resident at the Sacred Heart Hospital received his Covid Vaccine from HSE/South East Community Healthcare vaccination team members Niamh Bambrick and Zoe Doheny
A special day on Thursday for husband and wife Oliver and Judy Byrne, both residents at Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow. Oliver and Judy are pictured, as they were about to receive their Covid Vaccine, with Director of Nursing Eilis Geraghty and HSE/South East Community Healthcare vaccination team members Ann Walsh and Angelina Wall

Mary Farrell, Assistant Director of Nursing at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow received her Covid Vaccine from HSE/South East Community Healthcare vaccination team member Corina Mayling
Masked smiles as Elaine Flanagan, Assistant Director of Nursing at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow received her Covid Vaccine

