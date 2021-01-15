Carlow couple receive Covid vaccine at Sacred Heart Hospital

It was a special day last Thursday for a Carlow couple who received the Covid-19 vaccine on the same day.

Oliver and Judy Byrne, both residents at Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow received the vaccine as the HSE/South East Community Healthcare vaccination teams continued their work in Carlow this week.

They have been visiting nursing homes and residential care centres in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford over the last week to administer the Covid vaccine to residents and staff. The will continue next week. Updates will be posted on www.Twitter.com/SouthEastCH.