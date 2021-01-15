HSE extend Covid vaccine dosage interval to 28 days

Digital Desk Staff

The HSE has confirmed the time between the administration of the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine has been extended from 21 to 28 days in order to inoculate more people.

The decision was made following updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) published on Wednesday, which was then conveyed to HSE management via a letter on Thursday.

According to The Irish Times, the extended timeframe between doses will come into effect for anyone who receives the vaccines from Monday, January 18th.

According to Pfizer, their vaccine is approximately 52 per cent effective after the first dose. The efficacy increases to 95 per cent following after the second dose.

It is hoped the decision will allow for a greater number of people to receive partial vaccination, particularly in the priority groups which are currently being vaccinated, including healthcare workers and people resident in long term healthcare facilities.

For those who have already received the first dose of the vaccine prior to January 18th, their second dose will be administered as normal on the date they were originally given and will therefore not be affected by the change.

The NIAC’s guidance adds: “If the interval between doses is longer than 28 days, the second dose should still be given as soon as possible. The course does not need to be restarted”.

New information leaflets detailing the change are now being produced and will be sent to all long term care facilities, with the HSE’s senior manager David Walsh stressing the importance of the removal of “old information materials and aftercare leaflets”.

Speaking to The Irish Times, a HSE spokesperson said the decision will “enable us to maximise our resources and vaccinate more people as new supplies of the vaccine come into the country”.

The HSE also stressed the change will not impact the protection offered by the vaccine.

According to the Government’s Covid-19 data hub, as of January 13th, 77,303 people in the Republic have received their first dose of the vaccine.