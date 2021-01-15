Icy footpaths force closure of town park

By Suzanne Pender

SLIPPERY footpaths forced the temporary closure of Carlow Town Park last Sunday afternoon.

Cllr Andrea Dalton raised the issue at Monday’s council meeting, asking council officials why Carlow Town Park was locked last Sunday at 1.30pm.

“A number of people contacted me about it, asking why the park was locked, particularly at a time when recreational space within 5km is so important,” she added.

Mr O’Gorman confirmed that Carlow Town Park was temporarily closed due to slippery footpaths within the park and the danger they posed.