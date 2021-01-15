Kerry Lotto player wins €1 million prize

James Cox

A lucky punter in Co Kerry has won €1 million after Thursday night’s 9pm draw.

The National Lottery have urged Daily Million players in Kerry to check their tickets after the big win.

The winning numbers from the Daily Million Draw were: 05, 07, 09, 16, 34, 37 and the bonus number was 21.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “The entire country may be suffering from a case of the January blues but someone’s day in Co. Kerry has just got a lot brighter as they are Ireland’s newest millionaire. We are asking everyone in Co Kerry who bought a ticket for yesterday’s draw, to check their tickets very carefully and if you do happen to be this lucky winner, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements to get your prize.”

This latest €1 million win in Co. Kerry comes on the back of a hugely successful 2020 in terms of prizes won in the Kingdom last year.

In total, Kerry players won over €23 million in prizes which included prizes such as a €9.7 million Lotto jackpot in Killarney last April, a €1 million Lotto Plus 1 top prize in December and another €1 million Daily Million top prize in Milltown in February.

The location where the latest winning ticket was sold will be announced tomorrow.