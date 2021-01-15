Swiss police challenge gardaí with online dance video

Digital Desk Staff

Swiss police officers have posted a video online showing force members participating in a choreographed dance routine, before extending the challenge to their Irish counterparts.

Members of the Swiss Federal Police danced to Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’ in their various uniforms, including some in full riot gear, in car parks, on the streets and on top of a tall building.

The video was posted on Twitter, asking gardaí if they would accept the dance challenge if it received enough retweets.

Police officers in Switzerland @fedpolCH decided to do something special for its people in these dark times. Just amazing! @gardainfo? Will you accept the challenge if enough people retweet this? #Garda #Ireland #Police #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/n32XWzwO5j — KISSFM Frankie Beats (@itsbeats) January 15, 2021

The tweet accompanying the video said the idea was “to do something special for its people in these dark times”.

The official Swiss Federal Police Twitter account replied to the tweet saying they are “looking forward to the performance of the @gardainfo!”.

We are looking forward to the performance of the @gardainfo ! Even though the 🇨🇭 product of the @ZugerPolizei can hardly be topped in terms of #precision, #discipline an #perfectionism😉. — fedpol (@fedpolCH) January 15, 2021

The Swiss police account added their effort will be difficult to top in terms of “precision, discipline and perfectionism”.

The garda information Twitter account, which was tagged in the tweets, is yet to respond to the challenge.

However, the chances of receiving a positive response is high after some gardaí relished the opportunity to show off their dancing skills earlier in the pandemic, including a lip-synced video of a garda in the southern region to the song ‘Is this the way to Amarillo’.