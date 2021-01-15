Two men arrested after armed robbery in Tipperary shop

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to a robbery at a shop on Main Street, Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary on Monday, January 10th.

Shortly before 5pm, two men, one of them carrying what is believed to be a knife, entered a shop on Main Street in Borrisoleigh.

They threatened a staff member and demanded they hand over cash from the till. The two men left the shop with a sum of money and drove away in a car that they had parked outside.

Gardaí from Templemore and Thurles carried out an investigation and arrested two men, aged in their 20s, yesterday.

They were detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

One of the men has since been charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning, January 15 at 10.30am.

The other man has been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.