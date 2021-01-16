Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Monaghan is the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 currently at 2968.1, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From January 1st up until midnight on January 14th, the county recorded 1,822 new cases of Covid-19.

Louth is the county with the second highest incidence rate and is now at 2467.3, followed by Limerick which has a rate of 2157.0.

During the same 14-day period Louth recorded 3,180 new cases of the virus and Limerick recorded 4,204.

Dublin recorded the most new cases during this period with 23,346, while Leitrim recorded the lowest with 228 new cases and it has a 14-day rate of 711.5.

Overall, Ireland recorded 73,026 new cases of the virus in the past 14 days and it has a current incidence rate of 1,533.56.

Over this period, 2,318 people ended up in hospital with Covid and a further 136 people were admitted to ICU.

The HPSC said that due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in recent days, the availability of surveillance data is limited.

They said that consequently, they are currently producing a more abridged version of the usual 14-day report.

Age breakdown

Those aged 25-34 years of age accounted for the highest amount of new cases with 13,923, followed by 35-44 year olds who accounted 11.825 cases.

In terms of hospitalisations, those aged 75-84 accounted for the most with 523 people being admitted to the hospital. Those aged 65-74 years of age were the next highest, accounting for 431 people.

As of 2pm today, 1,854 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised with the virus and a further 191 are in ICU. There have also been 119 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours alone.