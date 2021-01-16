Covid response forum is still available

By Suzanne Pender

THE county’s Covid-19 Community Response Forum remains operational and willing to help members of the Carlow public during the pandemic.

Cllr John Pender asked if the response forum was “still in place”, adding there had been little information about it in recent months.

Director of services Michael Brennan confirmed it was in place and urged members of the public with any issues arising from the challenges of Covid-19 to contact the Community Response Forum.

Mr Brennan confirmed that calls from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday were dealt with by council staff and outside of those hours by an emergence team offsite.

“Since the third wave we have contacted community groups on the ground, but we have received very few calls since Christmas because I think all of the structures around the county are well in place,” said Mr Brennan.