Tullow aims to be the most e-car friendly region in Ireland

By Suzanne Pender

THE push is on to make Tullow Municipal District the “most e-car friendly municipal in the country”.

At last Thursday’s online meeting, members discussed plans to locate a number of fast-charging units in the town. The move aims to take advantage of the growth in e-cars and the advantages not just for residents but for visitors to Tullow, who would appreciate the convenience of a fast charge while on their day trip.

Currently, fast-charging units are not widely available across the country but are expected to be rolled out in the coming months as demand grows.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue has spearhead the move to locate one of the country’s first batch of fast-charging units in Tullow, stressing their convenience, the expected increased demand and the need for great convenience for e-car users.

“These fast-chargers need to be built; what we are looking at is for Tullow to become the most e-car friendly municipal in the country,” he said.

Area engineer Pat Harrington confirmed that he has been in continued correspondence with ecar, a division of ESB responsible for public chargers and would “keep the push on” to locate fast-charging units in Tullow.

Cllr William Paton described the fast-charging project as “vital for Tullow”. He stated that along with the public charging points, “every petrol station should also have a fast-charging point”.

Cllr O’Donoghue then brought up the issue of speed limits and the curious case of the N81 from Rathvilly to Tullow, where sat navs are indicating the incorrect speed limit.

“I was in three different cars on the N81 over the last while and not one of them picked up the speed limit properly between Rathvilly and Pairc Mhuire in Tullow,” he said.

Cllr O’Donoghue stated that he’s contacted TomTom, Renault Ireland and Nissan for an explanation and had also email Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to identify the problems.

“Is it possible the signs are wrong? Is there a problem with the sat navs and the cars? … I don’t know, but it’s only on that particular stretch of road,” added cllr O’Donoghue.

Mr Harrington said that he would contact TII and see if the problem could be identified. “What I would say, though, is that the driver is supposed to be driving, not the car.”