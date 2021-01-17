1,900 GPs and practice nurses receive Covid vaccine

James Cox

GP teams received the first Moderna Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland yesterday with 1,900 GPs and practice nurses receiving their jabs, 100 more than expected.

They received the Moderna dose at three new mass vaccination centres in Dublin, Galway and Portlaoise.

Teams were inoculating the healthcare workers until 9pm last night.

Good news as ofJAN 15 but better again after 1900 GPs/Practice Nurses vaccinated on 17/1/21 who will become the vaccinators of many in the future #vaccinessavelives #covid19 pic.twitter.com/B81JORyhPr — Ray Walley (@WalleyRay) January 17, 2021

The HSE says it’s an important step and vaccine roll-out plans must be flexible to accommodate unforeseen events.

The mood at the Covid vaccination sites yesterday was described as ‘euphoria’ by a local GP.

Dublin GP Sinead Cronin got the dose at the Phoenix Park location.

Relief

“There’s a massive sense of relief amongst GPs and all our practice nurses and support staff, I think Covid has taken a huge amount away from people,” she said. “The GPs on the frontline have just gone above and beyond at all stages of the pandemic so it’s great to see the euphoria today as people come out after getting their vaccines.”

Another 60 Covid-19 deaths were confirmed on Saturday, along with 3,231 new cases.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said too many people are still breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

“This virus has taken root in every single part of the country,” said Dr Holohan.

“A significant percentage of the population – in excess of one in 10 in some counties – is currently either a case or a close contact. This is a huge burden of infection.

“When you consider that a significant percentage of our daily cases will directly lead to hospitalisation and mortality, the urgency with which we need to act becomes clear.

“By staying at home, you are protecting our health and social care services as they struggle against the enormous burden of infection that many weeks with thousands of daily cases of Covid-19 represents.”

Please stay at home.

“The improvements in cases is not happening fast enough. Too many people are still not complying as fully as we need with the advice.

“There are early indications that we may be levelling off in terms of improvement, but at far, far too high a level of infection. The UK variant is very likely making our challenge more difficult. Please follow the public health advice. The safest place at the moment is at home. Please stay at home.”