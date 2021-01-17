25 deaths and 822 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Digital Desk Staff

822 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland today.

A further 25 deaths have also been reported there, four of these deaths occurred outside the past 24 hours.

840 people with Covid-19 are currently in the North’s hospitals.

67 people with the virus are being treated in ICU.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health said that following an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, additional restrictions were introduced.

They said the new restrictions are in place to help reduce the spread of coronavirus and to help manage the pressures on our health and social care system. During this time, the single most important action people can all take is to stay at home.

The current regulations are in place until February 6th, but they will be reviewed again on January 21st.

The main restrictions for those in the North are: No one may leave their home without reasonable excuse, households are not allowed to mix indoors in private homes, households are not allowed to mix in private gardens, people should not travel more than 10 miles from your home for exercise and anyone who can work from home must work from home.