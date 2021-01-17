Brenda Fricker opens up on mental health in Tommy Tiernan interview

James Cox

The Tommy Tiernan Show is a massive hit with RTÉ viewers and last night’s instalment was no exception.

The unique interview style sees Tiernan meet guests with no preparation as he doesn’t know who he will be talking to prior to the show.

One of last night’s guests was Academy Award-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker.

Viewers praised the pair for their candid discussion on mental health.

Speaking about her day-to-day life, the My Left Foot star said: “I live a very quiet life well under the radar and I drive a tiny car, own a cottage, that’s about it.

“Talking to the wall quite a bit…. talking to the dog, writing poetry, reading books, watching television.

“Nothing different than anybody else does, except being alone so much can make you talk to the wall a bit more than most people.”

When Tiernan asked her how she felt “inside her head”, Fricker replied: “At this moment in time, only yesterday, I went to the doctor and he said: ‘We’re going to put you on stronger antidepressants’.

“Because I am a bit of a recluse, the thing about staying inside by choice is fine but the moment you’re told to stay inside you want to go out.

“So I’ve learned from that because I wanted to go out because going out the front door can be a problem for me sometimes.

“So mentally I suppose, I wouldn’t say it’s 100 per cent Tommy, but it’s grand.”

Viewers praised Fricker for how honest and open she was, while also commending Tiernan’s interviewing style.