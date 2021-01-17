Death notices

Agnes Kennedy (nee Somers)

Ardenteggle, Killeshin, Co Carlow and formerly of Ballymore House, Screen, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on January 13th, 2020, in the loving care of the staff of Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow. Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Breda, Brendan and the late P.J, adored grandmother of Róisín, Darragh, P.J and Gary and cherished sister of Breda and the late Marie, Philomena and Eddie.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Audrey, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Agnes’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Killeshin Cemetery, Co. Carlow.

Agnes’s funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/