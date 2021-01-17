Former Penneys site ‘an absolute disgrace’

By Suzanne Pender

THE former Penneys site was described as “the elephant in the room” as councillors discussed ambitious plans for Hanover Park at last week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council

Cllr Fergal Browne welcomed plans for the town centre park but highlighted its location alongside the now “derelict site” of the former Penneys.

“That is the elephant in the room here; what is going on with Penneys? Is it derelict now because, at the moment, the car park is an absolute disgrace, the site is an absolute disgrace,” said cllr Browne. “We’ve had so many false dawns with that site; have we any concrete evidence that it will be developed?”

Director of services Michael Rainey confirmed that a planning application for the refurbishment of the Penneys site was currently on appeal with An Bord Pleanála. “I will check out its status,” said Mr Rainey.