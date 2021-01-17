New principal appointed at CBS Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

ST MARY’S Academy CBS, Carlow has just appointed Fiona Lennon as its new principal.

A native of Carlow, Fiona hopes that her wealth of experience will help her navigate the challenges of running a school when it’s locked down during a pandemic.

Despite the challenges associated with school closures, she is determined to connect with students, staff and parents.

“In these challenging times, where Covid-19 is impacting on everyone’s life, what I miss the most is witnessing the vibrancy of school life. But thanks to a dedicated team of staff, connection with parents and pupils is ongoing on a daily basis and I look forward to meeting all year groups during their online assemblies in the coming days,” she explained.

Fiona, originally from Rathnapish, is a daughter of Kevin and Eileen Lennon. Married to Maurice Browne and living in Kellistown, Fiona is excited at what the future holds for the entire school community.

A past pupil of St Leo’s College, she attended UCD, where she obtained a BSc degree in mathematics and physics. She was also awarded an MA in educational management in 2015.

Fiona began her teaching career in St Aidan’s Community School, Tallaght, where she spent many enjoyable years. In September 2001, she was delighted to return to her native Carlow as a teacher in St Mary’s Academy CBS. From 2009 to 2015, she was seconded to the Project Maths Development Team, providing in-service training to maths teachers at a national level. Her passion for teaching and learning extended her role to that of a part-time lecturer of maths with the University of Limerick and an external examiner of maths and physics with the International Baccalaureate.

She was subsequently appointed deputy principal of Árdscoil Rís, Griffith Avenue, Dublin before moving to Cross and Passion College, Kilcullen, continuing in the role of deputy principal.

Fiona is looking forward to working closely with everyone involved in the school community so that every opportunity is afforded to students to help them flourish as individuals, have high expectations of themselves and set no limits to what they can achieve in life.

“I have received such a warm welcome from staff and the amount of work being done behind the scenes to ensure students are encouraged and supported in their online learning is something to behold,” she revealed. “Working alongside deputy principal Seán Kealy, we are determined to continue the provision of the highest quality teaching and learning experience for every student in our care. These are very challenging times for all families, but I want to assure all members of the school community that we will continue to guide and support you throughout the difficult weeks ahead. We eagerly await the day when we can reopen our school doors. I am looking forward to the opportunity of working with such a dedicated group of staff in playing such a vital role in the formative years of the young men of St Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow.”