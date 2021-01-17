Over 100 people fined for breaching travel restrictions in Wicklow

James Cox

Over a hundred people have been handed on-the-spot fines for breaking lockdown travel rules in Co Wicklow this weekend.

This is close to triple the number of fines issued nationwide up to Thursday.

Gardaí received new powers last Monday to issue a fine of €100 to anyone found breaking the travel restrictions under the Public Health Act.

37 people were issued with tickets up to Thursday, including several for alleged offences last weekend.

But yesterday, well over a hundred more people were ticketed, and that was just in Co Wicklow.

Officers manning checkpoints in the Garden County gave cautions to over two hundred other drivers who agreed to turn back and go home.

The force says while most are compliant with their roadside instructions, there are still “people who don’t want to take that advice”.